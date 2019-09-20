Metge to lead TVS team

Defending champion Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team announced its four rider squad for the PanAfrica Rally 2019 on Friday. Michael Metge (France), the winner of the previous edition, will lead the team’s bid for a second consecutive win at the prestigious event. Metge will be accompanied by Lorenzo Santolino from Spain, Johnny Aubert from France, and Abdul Wahid Tanveer from India.

The PanAfrica Rally is an open competition of motorbikes, quads / UTV, SSV (buggies) and will take place in Morocco between September 21 and 28.

The rally is organised in the high dunes of the Sahara, where the soaring temperatures is one of the several harsh conditions that the racers will have to battle. The rally is seen as a learning ground for the teams and racers as they gear up for the Dakar Rally in January next year.