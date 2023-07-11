Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Team of Tournament announced by ICC

July 11, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Harare [Zimbabwe]

Three players from each from Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have been selected in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Team of the Tournament.

Champions Sri Lanka see bowling duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana make the cut alongside opener Pathum Nissanka, while fellow qualifiers the Netherlands are represented by all-rounders Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede along with captain Scott Edwards, as per ICC.

Hosts Zimbabwe also have three selections, including Player of the Tournament Sean Williams, while Scotland contributes the remaining two.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Team of the Tournament

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) 417 runs at an average of 69.50 in eight matches with two centuries and two fifties- Vikramjit Singh (Netherlands) 326 runs at an average of 40.75 and six wickets Brandon McMullen (Scotland) 364 runs at an average 52.00 in eight matches with two centuries and a fifty, 13 wickets at 17.52- Sean Williams (Zimbabwe) 600 runs at an average of 100.00 in seven matches with three centuries and two fifties, three wickets Bas de Leede (Netherlands) 285 runs at an average of 47.50 in seven matches with one century, 15 wickets at 22.13- Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) 325 runs at an average of 65.00 in seven matches with a century and fifty each, nine wickets at 29.77- Scott Edwards (Netherlands) 314 runs in eight matches with four fifties at an average of 62.80- Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) 22 wickets at an average of 12.90- Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka) 21 wickets at an average of 12.23-Chris Sole (Scotland) 11 wickets at an average of 25.00- Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe) 14 wickets at an average of 19.28.

Pathum Nissanka opens the batting thanks to two centuries in Zimbabwe which helped him finish the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer, with 417. Nissanka produced a crucial 101* from just 102 balls to help the Lions beat the hosts, as well as an important knock of 75 to help beat Scotland.

His opening partner is Vikramjit Singh, who starred with bat and ball for the Netherlands as they booked their return to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time since 2011. Singh was named Player of the Match as he brought up his maiden ODI century against Oman on his way to over 300 tournament runs while also contributing six wickets, including figures of two for 12 in the final.

The first Scottish selection for the side is Brandon McMullen at number three courtesy of his two centuries, including a knock of 136 against Oman. McMullen was named Player of the Match that day, and repeated that feat against West Indies when he also impressed with the ball, taking 3 for 32 as Scotland eliminated the two-time champions.

Player of the Tournament

Player of the Tournament Sean Williams makes up the top four, with the Zimbabwe captain finishing the tournament as its top run scorer with 600. Williams led from the front with the bat for the hosts, who narrowly missed out on qualification, crunching the tournament's top score of 174 against USA as well as another 142 against Oman to also boast the Qualifier's highest strike rate of 139.21.

Dutch hero Bas de Leede then comes in at number five fresh from his stunning display against Scotland. De Leede became just the fifth player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same ODI as he notched figures of 123 and five for 52 to haul the Netherlands over the line. But it was not just that match in which the all-rounder shone, as he took 15 wickets across the tournament as well as contributing 285 runs.

Sikandar Raza continues the middle order after the Zimbabwe stalwart was superb on home soil. Raza hit a stunning 52-ball hundred to inspire the Chevrons to victory against the Netherlands, while also posting figures of four for 55 with the ball. The 37-year-old starred as Zimbabwe beat West Indies, picking up his second Player of the Match award of the tournament. Raza's 325 tournament runs is just 11 more than the next player selected in the team, with Netherlands captain Scott Edwards also taking the gloves.

The Dutch skipper twice top-scored for his side on the way to sealing qualification, while also proving a safe pair of hands behind the stumps with 10 catches and two stumpings.

A pair of Sri Lankan bowlers then take the next two spots, as superb showings throughout from Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana helped their side to both qualification and the overall title.

Hasaranga finished as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 22 dismissals, at an average of just 12.90, and became just the second bowler to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs after doing so against UAE, Oman, and Ireland.

Theekshana was just one wicket behind his compatriot and shone when he was needed most, earning Player of the Match awards against Scotland, Zimbabwe, and West Indies as well as taking four wickets in the final against the Netherlands.

Scotland's Chris Sole is the penultimate addition to the bowling unit as he took 11 wickets, including a memorable Player of the Match performance in his side's stunning victory over Zimbabwe.

The final selection is Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava, as the home favourite claimed 14 wickets at an average of 19.28 including four wickets against Nepal in the tournament opener.

