Medal rush continues as Bindyarani Devi wins silver

Silver medalist Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam of India poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for Women’s Weightlifting 55kg Final on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on July 30, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

July 31, 2022 03:12 IST

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu had provided India its first gold

Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi (55kg) clinched a silver in the women's 55kg as India continued its medal rush at the Commonwealth Games. Bindyarani lifted a total weight of 202kg (86kg+116kg) to finish second on Saturday. Also read: CWG 2022 | Saket Sargar gets silver; Gururaja Poojary settles for bronze Advertisement Advertisement With the 116kg clean and jerk lift, which was also her personal best, Bindyarani smashed the Games record. Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye also obliterated the Games record in snatch and total effort with an aggregate of 203kg (92kg+111kg) to win the gold medal. Local favourite Fraer Morrow finished third with a total lift of 198kg (86kg+109kg). Earlier, Mirabai Chanu had provided India its first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.

