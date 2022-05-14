McLaren to compete in Formula E from next season

Chennai: McLaren Racing has confirmed that it will compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from next season, the start of the Gen3 era.

The McLaren Formula E Team will be formed through the acquisition of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, expected to complete later this year, following an agreement between McLaren Racing and Mercedes-Benz, that will see the reigning ABB FIA Formula E World Championship team transfer into the McLaren Racing family.