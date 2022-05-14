Sport

McLaren to compete in Formula E from next season

Chennai: McLaren Racing has confirmed that it will compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from next season, the start of the Gen3 era.

The McLaren Formula E Team will be formed through the acquisition of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, expected to complete later this year, following an agreement between McLaren Racing and Mercedes-Benz, that will see the reigning ABB FIA Formula E World Championship team transfer into the McLaren Racing family. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2022 6:03:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/mclaren-to-compete-in-formula-e-from-next-season/article65413899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY