GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCG to host one-off Aus-Eng match to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket

Australia to host England in celebratory 150th anniversary Test match at MCG in 2027, part of strategic cricket partnerships

Published - August 19, 2024 12:11 am IST - Melbourne

PTI
The Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Melbourne Cricket Ground | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia is set to host England in a stand-alone celebratory match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2027 to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket.

The match will celebrate a century-and-a-half of Test cricket since it was first played between Australia and England in March 1877. The 1977 Centenary Test was won by Australia, as they won the first-ever match, by 45 runs.

Besides, Cricket Australia (CA) has finalised the allocation of hosting rights for various men's international Tests, ODIs, T20Is and other matches over the next seven summers, spanning from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

These arrangements, finalised by CA, are part of a series of strategic partnerships between the cricket body and state governments to provide greater access to fans and communities while expanding cricket events nationwide.

"We are enormously grateful for the strong support of state and territory governments and venue operators who will help us to deliver brilliant experiences across the country and maximise economic impact from these major events," CA CEO Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world's great sporting arenas and we can't wait to host England on that occasion."

The arrangements had also put to rest speculations about shifting the annual Boxing Day Test from the MCG, which is a tradition, while the Sydney Cricket Ground will continue to host the New Year's match.

Besides, the Adelaide Oval is set to host the 'Christmas Test' every December starting from the 2025–26 season, featuring a mix of Day-Night and Day Tests. Perth has been handed the hosting rights of the first men's Test of the summer until the 2026–27 season.

"We are delighted to confirm long-term hosting rights, which provide certainty around the locations of some fantastic cricket over the next seven years," Hockley said.

"We are confident this schedule ensures the best cricket will be played in the best venues at the right times across the country, including a fantastic mix of iconic Test matches, new blockbusters such as the West Test and Christmas Test and exciting day-night fixtures.

“Ensuring that cities across Australia get the best possible fixtures at the times they want is a challenging task but we believe this plan delivers a fantastic schedule for cricket fans,” he added.

Related Topics

Test cricket / cricket / Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.