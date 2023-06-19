June 19, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Former multiple-time National cycling title winner Maxwell Trevor is on a mission to produce champions at his Dr. Maxwell Trevor Cycling Welfare Association (MTCWA), an academy started in 2014 for those in the age-group of six to 14.

Seven of his trainees, including a few from other states who are in the Academy — Shiva Bindiya, S. Rathnika, Pisa Yagu, Ginjing Tari, Soumik Pohi, Vikash and Aryan Yadav — were selected for the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) camp, a Government of India project run by Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“The purpose of the NCoE camps in Delhi, Guwahati, Manipur and Thiruvananthapuram is to identify talent between 12 and 16 years,” Maxwell told The Hindu.

“Riders are inducted as per the region they come from and also have an option of requesting to opt for other centres if they wish, subject to availability or vacancy. They have to maintain and improve their standard as there is a weeding out process every six months.

“These camps, under qualified coaches, have all the necessary equipment that is needed to develop the athletes, such as watt bikes, road cycles, track cycles, wahoo trainers, rollers etc.,” Maxwell said.

“CFI’s aim is to identify talent first and then nurture the same to develop them into world-class athletes. We, at the MTCWA, play a role as good as a feeder centre.”

LTADP

The two-time Asian Games participant said a Long Term Athlete Development Programme (LTADP) was devised to nurture, train and develop athletes across the country (six to 12 years) to get them selected for the Khelo India camp.

“We conduct a free summer camp to identify young talent (six to 15 years) where we provided cycles, helmets and other equipment followed by a nutritious breakfast every day, which was supported by the parents,” he said.