Maxwell ruled out of SA tour

Australia’s dashing all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to miss the beginning of the IPL after an elbow injury on Tuesday ruled him out of the upcoming ODIs and T20 Internationals in South Africa.

The tour of South Africa starts on February 21.

Maxwell will undergo surgery on his left elbow and will be replaced by D’Arcy Short in both squads.

Cricket Australia said he might require at least six to eight weeks to attain full match fitness, which means he is likely to miss the beginning of the IPL too, which is starting on March 29. The 31-year-old is representing Kings XI Punjab in the franchise-based league.

