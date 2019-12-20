Maxwell celebrates IPL contract King-style

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday smashed a scintillating 83 off 39 balls for Melbourne Stars against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, a day after being picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the IPL auction on Thursday.

Returning to action after taking a break to focus on his mental health, Maxwell once again showed just why he is considered one of the most devastating batsmen in T20 cricket as he hit seven boundaries and five sixes.

The 31-year-old also equalled his fastest-ever fifty (23 balls) during the blistering knock.

Kings XI took to twitter to hail Maxwell’s superb innings.

“A BIG SHOW from the ‘BIG SHOW’ @Gmaxi_32 was at his lethal best as he led from the front for his side in @BBL scoring a breathtaking 83 off just 39 balls.”

Maxwell had played for KXIP from 2014 to 2017 before being bought by Delhi Capitals in 2018. He had opted out of the league in the last edition.