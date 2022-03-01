Mascara pleases

March 01, 2022 17:46 IST

Mascara pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Mar. 1) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Liam (T.S Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: Midnight Interlude/Spiritofexcellence (rb), Cranberry (rb) 56, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Seminole (P. Shinde) 57, 600/42. Easy. Inishmore (Shelar), Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished five lengths ahead. Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Empower (P. Shinde) 54, 600/40. They finished level.

1000m: Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 600/40. Moved freely. Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well. Majorella Blue (rb), Angel Trumpet (Nazil) 1-8, 600/41. Former started and finished four lengths ahead. Goldiva (Pradeep), Haibi (Zervan) 1-9, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Mascara (Pradeep) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1600m: Sandman (A. Prakash) 1-53, 600/41. Responded well.