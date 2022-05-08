Sport

Marina Dolphins is champion

The triumphant Marina Dolphins team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI

Marina Dolphins overcame a fighting Namakkal Killadis 3-1 in the final of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League on Sunday.

The results (final): Marina Dolphins bt Namakkal Killadis 3-1

Men's singles: Vishal Vasudevan lost to Sathishkumar 10-15, 3-15; Doubles: Gobinath & Lokesh Viswanathan bt Naveen & Vishva 9-15, 15-7, 15-12; Mixed doubles: Mohamed & Ramya Tulasi bt Sasikumar & Thanushree Ramesh 15-7, 15-2; Junior boys singles: Irwin Walter bt Adhithya Narayen 15-9, 15-12).


