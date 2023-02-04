HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marginal increase in allocation for sports in Kerala budget

February 04, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST

M. R. Praveen Chandran,Praveen Chandran M R 6739

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the Kerala Assembly saw a marginal increase in the allocation for sports and games.

The total budget outlay for sports and games was Rs 130.75 crores in the previous budget. However, an amount of Rs 135.75 has been allotted for implementation of various schemes in sports and youth affairs. in this budget. Besides that, an amount of Rs 20 crores has been earmarked for the upgradation and capacity development of G.V.Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram and Sports Division, Kannur.

The finance minister also allotted Rs 3.60 crores for improving the infrastructure in the Sports Division which was established at the Kunnumkulam Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Thrissur. An outlay of Rs 35.90 crores was provided for various activities of Kerala State Sports Council in this budget.

(eom)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.