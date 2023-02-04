Marginal increase in allocation for sports in Kerala budget

February 04, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the Kerala Assembly saw a marginal increase in the allocation for sports and games.

The total budget outlay for sports and games was Rs 130.75 crores in the previous budget. However, an amount of Rs 135.75 has been allotted for implementation of various schemes in sports and youth affairs. in this budget. Besides that, an amount of Rs 20 crores has been earmarked for the upgradation and capacity development of G.V.Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram and Sports Division, Kannur.

The finance minister also allotted Rs 3.60 crores for improving the infrastructure in the Sports Division which was established at the Kunnumkulam Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Thrissur. An outlay of Rs 35.90 crores was provided for various activities of Kerala State Sports Council in this budget.

