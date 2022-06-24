Manu shines with air pistol

Sports Bureau

Olympian Manu Bhaker won the women’s and junior air pistol gold medals in the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Friday.

Manu, a third year student of Lady Shriram College in the Capital, did face competition. She beat Arshdeep Kaur 16-14 for the women’s gold, when the contest went to the wire.

In the junior section, Manu beat Yuvika Tomar 16-12, sealing the issue before it could become a test of nerve once again.

Yuvika had shown her class by topping the qualification with 584, as against 573 by Manu, but the latter prevailed with her experience of competing at the highest level on a regular basis.

Shikha Narwal won the youth gold, beating Lakshita 17-13. Lakshita bagged the sub-youth gold with her qualification score of 572, as the event does not feature a final.

The results:

Air pistol: Women: 1. Manu Bhaker 16 (263.9) 573; 2. Arshdeep Kaur 14 (260.5) 573; 3. Radhika Tanwar 247.4 (571); 4. Lakshita 247.4 (572).

Juniors: 1. Manu Bhaker 16 (249.0) 573; 2. Yuvika Tomar 12 (252.7) 584; 3. Lakshita 246.7 (572); 4. Varsha Singh 246.3 (574).

Youth: 1. Shikha Narwal 17 (254.0) 572; 2. Lakshita 13 (248.5) 572; 3. Arshdeep Kaur 248.2 (573); 4. Mansi Anand 246.8 (571).

Sub-youth: 1. Lakshita 572; 2. Lakshita Panghal 571; 3. Naamya Kapoor 568.