Manish Sureshkumar enters second round in Spain

January 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Manish Sureshkumar move into the pre-quarterfinals of the ITF men’s tennis tournament in Manacor, Spain.

Manish Sureshkumar beat Yaroslav Demin of Russia 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-3 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Manacor, Spain. The results: $25,000 ITF men, Manacor, Spain Singles (first round): Manish Sureshkumar bt Yaroslav Demin (Rus) 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-3. $25,000 ITF men, Al Zahra, Kuwait Singles (first round): Bor Artnak (Slo) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-3, 6-4; $15,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia Singles (first round): Sanhui Shin (Kor) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-2, 6-0; Karan Singh bt Gunawan Trismuwantara (Ina) 6-2, 6-3; Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Tha) bt Niki Poonacha 7-6(4), 6-3; Sidharth Rawat bt Derek Pham (Aus) 7-6(5), 7-5; SD Prajwal Dev bt Anthony Susanto (Ina) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0; Moerani Bouzige (Aus) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-6(9). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ishaque Eqbal & Karan Singh bt Rishab Agarwal & Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta 6-1, 7-6(5); SD Prajwal Dev & Rishi Reddy bt Lucky Kurniawan & Tegar Wibowo (Ina) 6-3, 6-1; Yunseok Jang & Woobin Shin (Kor) bt Tushar Madan & Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-4, 6-4; Rithvik Bollipalli & NIki Poonacha bt M Rifqui Fitriadi & Achad Maruf (Ina) 7-5, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nazim Makhlouf (Alg) & Samuel Ruggeri (Ita) bt Parth Aggarwal & Rishabdev Raman 6-1, 6-1. $15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt Singles (first round): Dragos Madaras (Swe) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 2-0 (retired). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mirko Martinez (Sui) & Adil Kalyanpur bt Akram El Sallaly & Mohamed Safwat (Egy) 6-3, 2-6, [10-8]. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics tennis / Spain / sports event

