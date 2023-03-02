ADVERTISEMENT

Manika’s day out; Sathiyan beats Harmeet

March 02, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Panaji:

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar

Serving it up: Manika and Sathiyan produced a clinical show to exact revenge on Korea’s Shin and Jonghoon.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Manika Batra was the lone Indian to remain unbeaten on the opening day of the WTT Star Contender Goa on Wednesday.

The paddler started the day by cruising to a 11-4, 11-8, 11-5 win over England’s Tin-Tin Ho in the first round. Manika combined with Archana Kamath in the afternoon and was in danger of being ousted in the women’s doubles round of 16.

However, the duo staged a remarkable comeback — it trailed 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10 against Hong Kong’s Zhu Chengzhu and Li Ching Wan — to win the marathon marathon 53-minute encounter.

Manika teamed up with G. Sathiyan to enter the mixed doubles quarterfinal, the World No. 5 pair avenging two previous losses against Korea’s Yubin Shin and Lim Jonghoon with a 11-7, 11-6, 3-11, 11-6 win.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sathiyan overcame Harmeet Desai 11-4, 10-12, 13-11, 11-9 in the first round, but the talking point of the day was the presence of S. Raman, Sathiyan’s personal coach, during the contest. Breaking convention — when two Indians play against each other in international meets, there will be no one in both corners — Sathiyan had Raman advising him!

Other results:

Men (first round): G. Sathiyan bt Harmeet Desai 11-4, 10-12, 13-11, 11-9; Emmanuel Lebesson (Fra) bt Wesley Do Rosario 11-4, 11-3, 11-8; Kirill Gerassimenko (Kaz) bt A. Sharath Kamal 11-8, 11-7, 11-8. Doubles (round-of-16): A.N. Jaehyun & Cho Seungmin bt Sharath & Sathiyan 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8; Bastian Rembert & Jules Rolland (Fra) bt Manush Shah & S. Snehit 11-8, 11-13, 11-3, 11-7; Harmeet Desai & Manav Thakkar bt Jeet Chandra & Ronit Bhanja 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-5.

Women (first round): Manika Batra bt Tin-Tin Ho (Eng) 11-4, 11-8, 11-5; Hana Goda (Egy) bt Sreeja Akula 11-2, 11-13, 11-8, 11-2; Miyu Nagasaki (Jap) bt Yashaswini Ghorpade 11-3, 11-5, 11-9; Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Suhana Saini 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8. Doubles (round-of-16): Cheng I-Ching & Li Yu-Jhun (Tpe) bt Sreeja & Diya Chitale 11-6, 11-4, 11-2; Kim Nayeong & Joo Chenohui (Kor) bt Suhana & Yashaswini 11-6, 11-4, 7-11, 11-7; Manika & Archana Kamath bt Zhu Chengzhu & Li Ching Wan (Hkg) 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10; Linda Bergstrom & Christina Kallberg (Swe) bt Poymantee Baisya & Anannya Basak 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.

Mixed doubles (round-of-16): Choi Hyojoo & Lee Sangsu (Kor) bt Archana & Manav 11-4, 11-8, 3-11, 11-3; Lebesson & Yuan Jian Nan (Fra) bt Suhana & Rosario 11-6, 12-10, 11-2, Manika & Sathiyan bt Yubin Shin & Lim Jonghoon (Kor) 11-7, 11-6, 3-11, 11-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US