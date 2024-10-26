GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manika Batra upsets Scozs to enter quarterfinals of WTT Champions

Manika Batra won 3-1 in 29 minutes against the eighth-seeded Szocs in a round of 16 match

Updated - October 26, 2024 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Manika Batra. File

Manika Batra. File | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra shocked world No.14 Bernadette Szocs of Romania to enter the women’s singles quarterfinals of the WTT Champions event in Montpellier, France.

The world No. 30 Indian won 3-1 (11-9 6-11 13-11 11-9) in 29 minutes against the eighth-seeded Szocs in a round of 16 match on Friday (October 25, 2024) night.

Also Read: Table tennis | Need to improve fitness and tactics to beat the Chinese, says Manika Batra

Batra, a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, saved two game points in the third game to keep her nose ahead and then sealed the tie in the next game, converting her second match point.

Batra now enjoys a 6-5 lead in the head-to-head record against Szocs. She had also defeated Szocs in India's 3-2 win over Romania in the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics.

Batra will next face China's Qian Tianyi on Saturday.

World No. 21 Qian stunned top seed and compatriot Wang Yidi 3-0 (11-7 11-9 13-11) in another round of 16 match.

Batra had defeated USA's Lily Zhang 3-0 (11-4 11-8 12-10) in the first round. The other Indian in fray in women's singles, Sreeja Akula had lost 2-3 (11-6, 7-11, 1-11, 11-8, 8-11) against world No. 13 Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the first round.

Published - October 26, 2024 12:09 pm IST

table tennis

