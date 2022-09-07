Mandela pleases

BENGALURU:
September 07, 2022 17:48 IST

Mandela pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Success (Hasib A), Stormwatch (Hindu S) 39.5. They moved impressively. Psychic Warrior (Arul) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh), Mr. Humble (P. Surya) 1-6.5, 600/39. They moved fluently. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-7.5, 600/39. Impressed.

Gate practice: 1200m: Powerful Lady (S. John) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well.

