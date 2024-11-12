 />
Manchester United players hungry to learn from Amorim, says Casemiro

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is looking forward to working with the Dutchman’s highly rated successor

Published - November 12, 2024 04:31 am IST - London

AFP
Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim | Photo Credit: AP

Casemiro says Manchester United’s players are hungry to learn from new manager Ruben Amorim, who is expected to arrive in Britain on Monday (November 11, 2024) to start the daunting task of reviving the struggling club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s four-match reign as interim United boss ended with a 3-0 Premier League victory against Leicester on Sunday (November 10, 2024) — a third win in four matches since Erik ten Hag was sacked.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is looking forward to working with the Dutchman’s highly rated successor.

“He is very true, very loyal,” Casemiro said after the win against Leicester.

“We cannot ignore how he has changed Sporting (Lisbon). We know that Sporting won many titles, changed the club with titles, with trophies.

“He has already proved that he is a coach that has won a lot.

“I think there is going to be a good template that everyone wants to grow, everyone wants to learn. I think that is the way to first help us grow to be at the top of the table.”

Amorim, 39, will be unable to lead coaching sessions until his work permit is granted.

But the Portuguese coach is allowed at United’s Carrington training ground for meetings, and talks with Van Nistelrooy will be high on his agenda.

The popular former striker returned to Old Trafford in July as one of Ten Hag’s assistants on a deal until 2026 and has been open about his desire to stay.

Amorim’s first match will be a trip to Ipswich on November 24, meaning there will be little time to implement his ideas and expected 3-4-3 formation.

Casemiro’s form has improved after a shaky start to the season, which included an error-strewn performance in a 3-0 defeat by Liverpool.

“Well, everyone can see can’t they? I only had the Liverpool game, right? The whole team was not good in that game, or this season,” said the former Real Madrid player.

“This match, but individually, of course when the goals are missed, of course it ends up hurting the team more, but I think it’s been a good season for me.

“I want to continue growing, I want to continue helping my team-mates and the coach, helping Manchester United grow.”

Amorim bid farewell to Sporting in style on Sunday (November 10, 2024), securing a thrilling 4-2 comeback win at his former club Braga.

The Portuguese champions announced on Monday (November 11, 2024) that Joao Pereira would be the new head coach, stepping up from his role as reserve-team boss.

