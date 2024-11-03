Malvika Bansod enters women's singles final of Hylo Open, Ayush Shetty crashes out

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod entered the final of the women's singles event at the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament after beating eighth seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in straight games here on Saturday.

Malvika, seeded sixth, defeated Jakobsen 23-21 21-18 in a match that lasted 44 minutes.

Malvika will play Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, seeded seventh, in the title clash.

But it was disappointment for unseeded Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty as he crashed out in the men's singles semifinals, losing to fourth seed Christo Popov of France.

Shetty, world ranked 51st, started off well but lost steam as the match progressed to lose 17-21 13-21 to his world no. 28 French rival.

It was the first meeting between the two shuttlers where the Indian came out second best.

