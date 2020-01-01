Malinga to lead Sri Lanka, Mathews back

Sri Lanka recalled former skipper Angelo Mathews to the T20 squad on Wednesday, after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game for the upcoming India tour.
The Sri Lankan Board said Mathews, 32, will be in the squad led by Lasith Malinga to play three matches in India. The squad will leave Sri Lanka on Thursday, the Board said in a statement.
Mathews played his last T20I against South Africa in August 2018 when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory but failed to impress with the bat, falling for a duck after facing three balls.
The squad: Lasith Malinga (Capt.), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.
