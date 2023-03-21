ADVERTISEMENT

Maldives earnestly striving to make an impact on the world stage

March 21, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

M. R. Praveen Chandran

The chief coach of Maldives Ahammed Faail (centre), flanked by his assistant Shifaz Rashid, left, and athlete Hussain Zeek Said. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 On a hot Monday afternoon, Hassan Saaid was a blur to fellow participants as he effortlessly strode past them for a sprint double in the Indian Grand Prix-1 at the LNCPE, Kariyavattom.

Hassan Saaid who won a sprint double in Indian Grand Prix-1 in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 100m field included Indian National record holder Amiya Kumar Mallick but Hassan shot off like a bullet from the blocks and in conditions that were far from being ideal for sprinting, won effortlessly.  Hassan was equally impressive while winning the 200m.

Olympian Hassan is the pride of the small island nation of Maldives. A national record holder in both 100m (10.33s) and 200m (20.75s), Hassan is gearing up for the Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) in Madagascar. Hassan was part of the seven-member athletics team from Maldives competing in the Indian Grand Prix races as part of their IOIG preparation.

The Maldives athletes have been training in Bengaluru for the last six months under chief coach Ahammed Faail and his assistant Shifaz Rashid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thankful to the Indian Government and Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for extending full support and cooperation. We came with a 13-member contingent but only seven athletes took part in the first Indian Grand Prix.  

“We are concentrating mostly on sprints and middle distance as we think we have a good chance of winning international medals in these events. We are still taking baby steps and hope to make an impact soon at continental and global meets.

“Though Hassan Saaid is our best-known athlete, we have a talented bunch and our government is taking every effort to provide training and exposure to them,’’ said Faail.

“The conditions were hot and there was a strong headwind but I am happy with the way I ran. I am working hard to improve my own national records and am happy with my progress so far. The target is to do well in IOIG in Madagasscar, ‘’ said Hassan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US