July 31, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former ISL champion Hyderabad FC has signed up winger Makan Chothe on a three-year deal on Monday, ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“I am very happy and excited to join this fantastic club,” said the 23-year-old Chothe. “It is truly an honour to be here and I cannot wait to get started with my new team.”

Another player from Manipur who is making an impression in the ISL, Chothe was born in Chandel and joined Minerva Punjab Academy as a 17-year-old, breaking into the first team during the 2018-19 campaign.

Chothe scored twice in 26 appearances in the I-League. He also did well in the 2019 AFC Cup for Minerva Punjab.

The youngster made the jump to ISL with FC Goa in 2020 and was a regular in the first team the next season, where he made 15 appearances.

A quick and tricky winger, Chothe has a goal and two assists in 26 games in the ISL and is a winner of the Durand Cup with FC Goa, where he also played in the AFC Champions League.

