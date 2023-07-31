HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad FC signs up winger Makan Chothe on a three-year deal

July 31, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sports Bureau
 Makan Chothe, who has been signed up by Hyderabad FC on a three-year deal.

 Makan Chothe, who has been signed up by Hyderabad FC on a three-year deal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former ISL champion Hyderabad FC has signed up winger Makan Chothe on a three-year deal on Monday, ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“I am very happy and excited to join this fantastic club,” said the 23-year-old Chothe. “It is truly an honour to be here and I cannot wait to get started with my new team.”

Another player from Manipur who is making an impression in the ISL, Chothe was born in Chandel and joined Minerva Punjab Academy as a 17-year-old, breaking into the first team during the 2018-19 campaign.

Chothe scored twice in 26 appearances in the I-League. He also did well in the 2019 AFC Cup for Minerva Punjab.

The youngster made the jump to ISL with FC Goa in 2020 and was a regular in the first team the next season, where he made 15 appearances.

A quick and tricky winger, Chothe has a goal and two assists in 26 games in the ISL and is a winner of the Durand Cup with FC Goa, where he also played in the AFC Champions League.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.