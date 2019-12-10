Sport

Majestic Warrior pleases

Majestic Warrior pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Take It Easy (Kharadi) 1200/600m 39. Easy.

800m: Cecelia (P. Naidu) 54.5, 600/42. Easy. Cezanne (Pranil) 53, 600/40. Urged. Kanadario (Kuldeep) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Makati (Kaviraj) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Star Comrade (Rupesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Moon River (Roche), Parisian (Kharadi) and Arcadia (Parmar) 56, 600/41. Trio moved freely.

1000m: Chephirah (V. Jodha), Revelator (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Ebony (Neeraj), Princess Annabel (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Cray Cray (Pranil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Stretched. Bunting (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Majestic Warrior (Dashrath) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

