Mairaj, Areeba in the lead

August 06, 2022 18:44 IST

Sports Bureau

Mairaj Ahmad Khan led with 72 after three rounds of skeet in the fifth National shotgun selection trials in Jaipur on Saturday.

Mairaj had rounds of 25, 24 and 23. He was followed by Kuldeep Sanyashi and Angad Vir Bajwa on 71. Rituraj Bundela and Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 70.

There will be two more rounds on Sunday, followed by the semifinals and medal round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the women’s section, Areeba Khan was in the lead on 72, followed by Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on 70. Darshna Rathore (67), Ganemat Sekhon (65), Parinaaz Dhaliwal (64) followed the leading pack.

Rituraj Singh Bundela (70) and Areeba (72) led in the junior men’s and women’s sections respectively.