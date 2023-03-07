Mairaj Ahmad Khan shoots 74

March 07, 2023 01:41 am | Updated March 06, 2023 10:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 24, 25 and 25 on the opening day of skeet competition, and was tied on the second best score of 74 out 75, with ten others in the shotgun World cup in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

There were six shooters on perfect 75, in the high scoring event, which will have two more rounds of qualification on the morrow.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka (72) and Gurjoat Khangura (71) followed at a distance in a strong field of 114 shooters.

In the RPO section, Sheeraz Sheikh also had shot 72.

In the women’s section, Ganemat Sekhon bounced back with two perfect rounds of 25, after starting with a 21.

Ganemat found herself in the tenth place with 71, on par with 10 others, including Darshna Rathore and Maheshwari Chauhan. Darshna had a series of 24, 23 and 24 while Maheshwari shot 25, 23 and 23.

Danka Bartekonva of Slovakia led with a perfect 75, and was followed by three with 74, three with 73 and two with 72.

Sanjana Sood had shot 69 in the RPO section, which included a second round of 25.

