Mahendra Chouhan beats Srikanth, makes the last-16 stage

Mahendra Chouhan made a 53 break in the third frame to finish the match

Published - August 29, 2024 10:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
India’s Mahendra Chouhan, in action during the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships 2024 Under-21 Men, in Bengaluru on August 29, 2024.

India’s Mahendra Chouhan, in action during the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships 2024 Under-21 Men, in Bengaluru on August 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Mahendra Chouhan outclassed fellow Indian Srikanth Gadda 61-17, 78-7, 70-51 in the first knockout round of the IBSF World under-21 men’s snooker at KSBA Bangaluru on Thursday (August 29, 2024). Chouhan made a 53 break in the third frame to finish the match.

Aarav Sancheti, Rahul Williams and K. Vibhas were the other Indians to enter the last-16. Christian Richter was edged out by Iran’s Shahin Sabzi.

The results: Mahendra Chouhan bt Srikanth Gadda 61-17, 78-7, 70-51; Shahin Sabzi (Irn) bt Christian Richter (Ger) 42-66, 0-78, 68-9, 64-26, 85-32; Aarav Sancheti bt Tathya Sachdev 59-70, 43-36, 64-27, 85-22.

Rahul Williams bt Sky Chan (HK) 27-79, 58-23, 75-56, 29-62, 71-24; Kwan Chun Wong (HK) bt Sham Alwin 75-11, 79-25, 80-8; K. Vibhas bt Mohamed Musarraf (SL) 64-45, 82-10, 67-39.

