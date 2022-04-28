STC, DG Vaishnav in semifinal league
MADURAI: STC, DG Vaishnav, Jamal Mohamed and SRM IST entered the semifinal league of the 28th Thiru N. Muthiah Ambalam Memorial State-level inter-collegiate volleyball tournament, organised by The American College, here on Thursday.
The results: Quarterfinals: STC bt Karpagam AHE 25-20, 25-18; DG Vaishnav bt St. Joseph’s 25-18, 25-21; Jamal Mohamed bt Kalasalingam ARE 25-19, 25-16; SRM bt VOC College 25-7, 25-12.
Pre-quarterfinals: St. Joseph’s bt SVN 25-13, 25-17; Karpagam bt GRI 25-20, 24-26, 25-17; DG Vaishnav bt Thiagarajar College 25-5, 25-4; STC bt ANJA 25-7, 25-12; VOC bt VHNSN 25-11, 25-10; Kalasalingam bt The American 21-25, 25-20, 25-19; Jamal Mohamed bt Loyola 25-16, 25-17; SRM bt Anna University Regional Campus Madurai 25-7, 25-5.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.