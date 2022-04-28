STC, DG Vaishnav in semifinal league

MADURAI: STC, DG Vaishnav, Jamal Mohamed and SRM IST entered the semifinal league of the 28th Thiru N. Muthiah Ambalam Memorial State-level inter-collegiate volleyball tournament, organised by The American College, here on Thursday.

The results: Quarterfinals: STC bt Karpagam AHE 25-20, 25-18; DG Vaishnav bt St. Joseph’s 25-18, 25-21; Jamal Mohamed bt Kalasalingam ARE 25-19, 25-16; SRM bt VOC College 25-7, 25-12.

Pre-quarterfinals: St. Joseph’s bt SVN 25-13, 25-17; Karpagam bt GRI 25-20, 24-26, 25-17; DG Vaishnav bt Thiagarajar College 25-5, 25-4; STC bt ANJA 25-7, 25-12; VOC bt VHNSN 25-11, 25-10; Kalasalingam bt The American 21-25, 25-20, 25-19; Jamal Mohamed bt Loyola 25-16, 25-17; SRM bt Anna University Regional Campus Madurai 25-7, 25-5.