Lyon not for four-day Tests

The ICC’s proposal to introduce four-day Tests has met with stiff opposition from leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who termed it “ridiculous” while chief coach Justin Langer is also not in favour of tinkering with the traditional format.

“I’m totally against it and I hope ICC aren’t even considering it,” Lyon said on The Unplayable Podcast. “You look at all the big games around the world and some of the best Test matches I’ve been part of, they go down to the last day,” he added.

Langer during an interaction with reporters said that while the option can be looked at, from a personal viewpoint, he won’t like any changes.

“My preference — I’m a traditionalist and anyone who knows me, I don’t like to change too much — so I probably prefer five-day Test matches,” said Langer.

“But again, like with wickets and like with schedules, if four-day Test matches keeps Test cricket alive, then it worth looking at. But I love five days only because I’m boring and don’t like to change much.”

“It’s a challenge,” Lyon said on five-day Tests. “You challenge yourself in different ways — physically and mentally.”