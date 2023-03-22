Lovlina, Nikhat, Saweety and Nitu assure themselves of medals

March 22, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Spearheaded by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and World champion Nikhat Zareen, four Indian boxers won their respective quarterfinal bouts to enter the semifinals of the World women’s boxing championships at the K.D. Jadhav Hall here on Wednesday.

Lovlina (75kg) has secured her third Worlds medal, while Nikhat (50kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were set to claim their second. Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) would have a maiden medal from the Worlds.

However, Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg), suffered losses.

In a highly physical contest, Lovlina saw off Mozambique’s Worlds bronze winner Rady Gramane 5-0.

The lanky Lovlina maintained a good distance and used her counter punches, including an effective left jab and a surprise right, despite receiving a few solid blows. She will meet two-time Olympic medallist and former World champion Li Qian of China.

In a neck-and-neck fight, Nikhat edged past another tough opponent, double Worlds bronze medallist Chuthamath Raksat, 5-2 through ‘bout review.’

The experienced Indian, a 52kg World champion, landed spectacular shots to stay ahead of the nimble-footed Thai by an identical 3-2 margin in the first two rounds.

Nikhat displayed better footwork and connected counters from a long range in the third. Following some confusion because of the announcement about the other ring’s result, she was named as the winner.

Nikhat will face Colombian World and Olympic medallist Ingrit Valencia.

Commonwealth Games champion Nitu achieved a rare hat-trick of RSC wins as she toppled two-time Worlds bronze winner Madoka Wada of Japan.

In a repeat of last edition’s quarterfinal contest, Nitu will meet Kazakh Asian champion and Worlds silver medallist Alua Balkibekova.

Saweety, who got a bye, fought bravely to beat hugely-built Belarusian former Worlds bronze medallist Viktoriya Kebikava 5-0 and ensure a medal after nine years. Saweety will take on Australian Emma-Sue Greentree.

Important results (quarterfinals):

48kg: Alua Balkibekova (Kaz) bt Erivan Barut (Tur) 5-0; Nitu Ghanghas bt Madoka Wada (Jpn) RSC-R2.

50kg: Nikhat Zareen bt Chuthamat Raksat (Tha) 5-2; Ingrit Valencia (Col) bt Giordana Sorrentino (Ita) 4-1.

52kg: Yu Wu (Chn) bt Sakshi Chaudhary 5-0; Rinka Kinoshita (Jpn) bt Romane Mulai (Fra) 5-0.

54kg: Jutamas Jitpong (Tha) bt Johana Gomez (Ven) 5-0; Yeni Arias (Col) bt Zhaina Shekerbekova (Kaz) 3-0.

57kg: Irma Testa (Ita) bt Jucielen (Bra) 5-0; Amina Zidani (Fra) bt Manisha Moun 4-1.

60kg: Paola Valdez (Col) bt Jaismine Lamboria 5-0; Yeonji Oh (Kor) bt Khelif Hadijla (Alg) 5-0.

63kg: Chengyu Yang (Chn) bt Mai Kito (Jpn) 5-0; Fatia Benmessahe (Fra) bt Altagra Solis (Mex) 5-2.

66kg: Imane Khelif (Alg) bt bt Navabakhor Khamidova (Uzb) 5-0; Janjaem Suwannapheng (Tha) bt Beatriz Soares (Bra) 4-3.

70kg: Anastasiia Demurchian (Rus) bt Ichran Chaib (Alg) 5-0; Kaye Scott (Aus) bt Alcinda Dos Santos (Moz) 5-2.

75kg: Lovlina Borgohain bt Rady Gramane (Moz) 5-0; Li Qian (Chn) Davina Michel (Fra) 5-0.

81kg: Saweety Boora bt Viktoriya Kebikava (Blr) 5-0; Lina Wang (Chn) Timea Nagy (Hun) 5-0.

+81kg: Lazzat Kungeibayeva (Kaz) bt Nupur Sheoran 4-3; Khadija Mardi (Mar) bt Zheng Lu (Chn) 5-0.