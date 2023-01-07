ADVERTISEMENT

Lovepreet and Gurdeep bag gold

January 07, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

K. Keerthivasan

SSCB’s Lovepreet Singh wins the gold in the men’s 109kg section of the senior National Weightlifting Championship in Nagercoil on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

SSCB’s Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh of RSPB, bronze medallists at the Birmingham Commmonwealth Games last year, won golds in the men’s 109kg and +109kg respectively at the National weightlifting championships here on Saturday.

Lovepreet lifted a total of 343 with a snatch effort of 155 and clean and jerk effort of 188 to finish first, edging out Avinash by 1kg. While Avinash emerged first in snatch with a lift of 162, he had a clean & jerk of 180 for a total of 342.

Lovepreet, who holds the National record in all three categories, was not at all happy. “I should have done well. I was not fully fit as I had a swelling near my elbow while going for the second lift in snatch,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gurdeep, who holds all three National records like Lovepreet, chose not to take the second and third attempts in clean & jerk after lifting 205kg on the first. He had by then clinched the gold with a total of 365. Vipan Kumar (351) and S. Rudramayan (332) came second and third.

The results:

109kg: Men: 1. Lovepreet Singh 155, 188, 343; 2. Avinash (Pun) 162, 180, 342; 3. Pradeep Kumar Reddy (UP) 151, 181, 332. Juniors: 1. Akash Kaushal (MP) 136, 173, 309; 2. Gyanesh (Har) 137, 161, 298; 3. Bhola Singh 138, 159, 297.

+109kg: Men: 1. Gurdeep Singh (RSPB) 160, 205, 365; 2. Vipan Kumar 195, 195; 351; 3. S. Rudramayan (RSPB) 155, 177, 332. Juniors: 1. Paramvir Singh (Chd) 143, 176, 319; 2. Kesav Bissa (Raj) 128, 161, 289; 3. Navjot Singh Lal (CG) 125, 157, 282.

102kg: Men: Youth: 1. Paramvir Singh (Chd) 143, 176, 319; 2. Kesav Bissa (Raj) 128, 161, 289; 3. Mohit Rajput (Del) 120, 140, 260.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US