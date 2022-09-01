Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin finishes fourth in Lucerne

Wet and unfavourable conditions make life difficult for athletes

The Hindu Bureau
September 01, 2022 15:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Young long jumper Jeswin Aldrin got some crucial lessons on how to handle unfavourable conditions while finishing fourth in the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour (silver) event, in Lucerne (Switzerland) on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wet, cold conditions and headwinds spoiled the show as Aldrin — 10th in the world list this year with the 8.26m which came in the Federation Cup in April — managed a last-round 7.82m.

Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer, the bronze medallist at the recent World Championships who has a personal best of 8.45m which came in May, was the only jumper to touch 8m and won the gold while Jamaica’s former World champion Tajay Gayle (7.98) and Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (7.94) took silver and bronze. The top five jumpers achieved their best performance in the last round.

And finishing behind the 20-year-old Aldrin were Indoor Worlds silver medallist Henry Frayne (fifth, 7.77m) and the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion LaQuan Nairn (seventh, 7.62).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Many big names struggled in the adverse conditions. Jamaica’s Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the second fastest woman in history with 10.54s, clocked 11.30s for 100m silver behind American Sha’Carri Richardson (11.29).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app