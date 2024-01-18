Lockheed, Madam Rich, Knotty Legend and Tehani shine

Lockheed, Madam Rich, Knotty Legend and Tehani shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan 18)
Inner sand:
1200m: Sofiya (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Moved freely.
Outer sand:
ADVERTISEMENT
600m: Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved on the bit. Avon (R. Pradeep), She Rules (A. Velu) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead.
1000m: Maple Leaf (Mark) 1-14, 600/44. Strode out well.
1200m: Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Bharat (Antony), Golden Legend (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former started five lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.
1400m: Prophecy (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Crimson Flame (F. Norton) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. In fine shape. Regal Aristocracy (Antony) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Masato (S. John) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 55. Note.
1600m: Double Scotch (Shreyas) 2-0, 1,400/1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Tehani (Shreyas) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved attractively. Jamari (P. Trevor) 2-1, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine nick.
Gate practice - inner sand:
1400m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep), Redefined (Chetan K), Fighton (Antony) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50. First named put up a fine display. Ooh La La (Rayan), First Royalist (rb), True Punch (Shreyas) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. First named impressed. Master Of Courage (Chetan K), Samachar (rb) 1-44, (1,400-600) 59.5. Latter slowly out and finished level. Smithsonian (Jagadeesh), Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Madam Rich (Saddam H), Dun It Again (rb) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished distance ahead.
ADVERTISEMENT