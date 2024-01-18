ADVERTISEMENT

Lockheed, Madam Rich, Knotty Legend and Tehani shine

January 18, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Lockheed, Madam Rich, Knotty Legend and Tehani shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan 18)

Inner sand:

1200m: Sofiya (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved on the bit. Avon (R. Pradeep), She Rules (A. Velu) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Maple Leaf (Mark) 1-14, 600/44. Strode out well.

1200m: Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Bharat (Antony), Golden Legend (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former started five lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Prophecy (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Crimson Flame (F. Norton) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. In fine shape. Regal Aristocracy (Antony) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Masato (S. John) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 55. Note.

1600m: Double Scotch (Shreyas) 2-0, 1,400/1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Tehani (Shreyas) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved attractively. Jamari (P. Trevor) 2-1, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine nick.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep), Redefined (Chetan K), Fighton (Antony) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50. First named put up a fine display. Ooh La La (Rayan), First Royalist (rb), True Punch (Shreyas) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. First named impressed. Master Of Courage (Chetan K), Samachar (rb) 1-44, (1,400-600) 59.5. Latter slowly out and finished level. Smithsonian (Jagadeesh), Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Madam Rich (Saddam H), Dun It Again (rb) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished distance ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US