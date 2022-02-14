Livingstone, Tim David have a big pay day; Archer strikes it rich 

All-rounders Shepherd and Smith earn rewarding contracts; left-arm seamers Khaleel, Sakariya, Dayal and Unadkat find favour with franchises looking for variety

All-rounders Shepherd and Smith earn rewarding contracts; left-arm seamers Khaleel, Sakariya, Dayal and Unadkat find favour with franchises looking for variety

England’s Liam Livingstone struck gold with Punjab Kings (PBKS) signing him for ₹11.5 crore on the second and final day of the 2022 IPL auction here on Sunday.

Livingstone became the highest paid overseas player at this auction, going past the ₹10.75 crore mark set by Nicholas Pooran and Wanindu Hasaranga on Saturday.

The big-hitting Livingstone shot to fame when he was named the ‘Player-of-the-tournament’ at the inaugural season of The Hundred.

The 28-year-old received frenzied interest from Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but it was PBKS which landed the prize catch.

Fellow England cricketer Jofra Archer may not compete in the tournament due to an elbow injury, so it came as a surprise when three franchises showed interest in his services.

Archer eventually went to MI for ₹8 crore. MI team owner Akash Ambani later explained to the official broadcaster that the fast bowler will likely take the field only next year.

The MI catch

Singapore-born Australian batter Tim David, who blasted an unbeaten 19-ball 51 and a 29-ball 71 for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League earlier this month, was grabbed by MI for ₹8.25 crore.

West Indian seam bowling all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith went for big money. Shepherd, best known for hitting sixes out of the stadium, sparked an intense bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and SRH.

When RR finally backed out at ₹7.75 crore, SRH CEO Kavya Maran allowed herself a relieved smile. Smith, who impressed in the recent ODIs against India, was signed by PBKS for ₹6 crore.

Left-arm seamers Khaleel Ahmed (₹5.25 crore, Delhi Capitals), Chetan Sakariya (₹4.2 crore, DC), Yash Dayal (₹3.2 crore, Gujarat Titans) and Jaydev Unadkat (₹1.3 crore, MI) found favour with franchises looking for variety in the attack.

Among the members of the Indian team which won the recent ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, it was pacer Raj Bawa who got the best deal at ₹2 crore. Bawa, who took a five-for in the final against England, was welcomed by PBKS.

U-19 players picked

India skipper Yash Dhull (₹50 lakh, DC), and all-rounders Rajvardhan Hangargekar (₹1.5 crore, CSK) and Aneeshwar Gautam (20 lakh, RCB) were some of the other team members who were picked.

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who suffered an alarming fall midway through proceedings on Saturday, returned to conduct the final leg of the auction on Sunday.

His return was warmly applauded by all present in the room, including Charu Sharma, who admirably filled in for Edmeades for the majority of the event.