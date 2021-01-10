Live telecast only from three centres

The absence of live telecast comes as a big blow to fans of teams competing at Bengaluru (Elite Group A), Vadodara (Elite Group C) and Chennai (Plate Group).
With spectators and media prohibited from entering venues, the only way to track the action in these three cities is through basic scoreboard updates.
Group stage matches involving two-time defending champion Karnataka (at Alur grounds in Bengaluru), for example, will have little visibility. Gujarat (Elite Group C), Baroda (Elite Group C) and Punjab (Elite Group A) are some of the other big teams which face a similar predicament.
However, IPL team scouts are allowed at the venues.
Matches held at Mumbai, Kolkata and Indore — with sides like Mumbai, Delhi and TN in action — will be live across Star Sports Network platforms. The knockout stage at Ahmedabad will also be broadcast on the network.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath