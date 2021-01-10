Live telecast only from three centres

The absence of live telecast comes as a big blow to fans of teams competing at Bengaluru (Elite Group A), Vadodara (Elite Group C) and Chennai (Plate Group).

With spectators and media prohibited from entering venues, the only way to track the action in these three cities is through basic scoreboard updates.

Group stage matches involving two-time defending champion Karnataka (at Alur grounds in Bengaluru), for example, will have little visibility. Gujarat (Elite Group C), Baroda (Elite Group C) and Punjab (Elite Group A) are some of the other big teams which face a similar predicament.

However, IPL team scouts are allowed at the venues.

Matches held at Mumbai, Kolkata and Indore — with sides like Mumbai, Delhi and TN in action — will be live across Star Sports Network platforms. The knockout stage at Ahmedabad will also be broadcast on the network.