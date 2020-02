List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak

China has cancelled or postponed a host of sporting events due to the coronavirus epidemic. The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic surged past 1,500 on February 15 after 143 more people died in the country, according to official data. The National Health Commission also reported 2,641 new cases of the COVID-19 strain, with the vast majority in hard-hit central Hubei province.

1) Athletics

World indoor championships in Nanjing from March 13-15 postponed to March 2021.

Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from Feb. 12-13 cancelled.

2) Auto racing

Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 postponed. New date not set.

Formula E’s Sanya E-Prix in Sanya on March 21 cancelled.

3) Badminton

China Masters in Hainan from Feb. 25-March 1 postponed. New dates not set.

Asian team championships in Manila from Feb. 11-16- China and Hong Kong withdrew.

4) Basketball

Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament moved from Foshan to Belgrade, Serbia from Feb. 6-9.

Asian Cup qualifier between China and Malaysia on Feb. 24 postponed. Matches scheduled for Hong Kong moved to opponents’ homes.

5) Biathlon

Olympic test event in Zhangjiakou from Feb. 27-March 2 cancelled.

6) Boxing

Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifier moved from Wuhan to Amman, Jordan from March 3-11.

7) Sport Climbing

Asian Championships in Chongqing from April 25-May 3 to be relocated.

World Cup in Wujiang from April 18-19 cancelled.

World Cup in Chongqing on April 22 cancelled.

8) Equestrian

Hong Kong showjumping leg of Longines Masters Series from Feb. 14-16 cancelled.

9) Field Hockey

India women’s tour of China from March 14-25 cancelled.

Ireland women’s tour of Malaysia in March-April cancelled.

10) Golf

US LPGA Tour - Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-8 cancelled.

European Tour - Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 postponed.

China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 postponed.

11) Gymnastics

A Chinese team, which includes several Olympic champions, withdraws from a World Cup tournament in Melbourne next week due to Australian government-imposed travel ban on travelers from China.

Olympic women’s qualifying tournament in Montenegro from March 20-22- China withdraw. Hong Kong declines invitation to attend.

12) Ice Hockey

Chinese clubs in Supreme Hockey League playing home games in Russia.

Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines, from Feb. 23-28 cancelled.

13) Judo

Paris Grand Slam on Feb. 8-9 - China team withdraw.

14) Rugby

Singapore Sevens moved from April 11-12 to Oct. 10-11.

15) Skiing

Alpine World Cup in Yanqing from Feb. 15-16 cancelled.

16) Soccer

Asian Champions League- Matches involving Chinese clubs Beijing FC, Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua, and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May.

Asian women’s Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13.

AFC Cup- All group stage and playoff matches in east zone delayed to April 7.

Chinese Super League, due to start Feb. 22, delayed.

17) Swimming

Diving world series event in Beijing from March 7-9 cancelled.

18) Tennis

Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament moved from Dongguan to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from March 3-7.

19) Others