Sport

Lionel Messi’s top 10 goals for the blue-and-burgundy

1/10

Barcelona is the only club the marquee footballer has every played for. Lionel Messi has played 17 glorious seasons for Barcelona thus far, with a club record of 672 goals.

Here is a formulation of ten iconic goals scored by the Argentinian forward.

Other Slideshows

Lovlina with her parents before leaving for Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She bagged the second medal for the country

Photos | A look at Lovlina Borgohain’s life in Assam and in the boxing ring

The newly-issued stamps for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

These rare and new stamps celebrate the greatest sports show on Earth

Flagbearers Harmanpreet Singh and Mary Kom Hmangte of Team India lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

In pics: Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

An aerial view shows a stadium being readied for the Tokyo Olympic games.

Inside Tokyo Olympic Games village

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France to win the men's singles at the Australian Open tennis championships on Jan 27, 2008

A walk down Novak Djokovic’s hall of fame

Born in 1929 in Govindpura in present day Pakistan, young Milkha Singh experienced the horrors of partition and witnessed his parents being butchered during the bloodbath. He lived in refugee resettlement camps in Delhi and did several odd jobs before finding his true calling – running.

Milkha Singh: a life in pictures

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY