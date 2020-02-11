Lifelong pension being given to athletes: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said at the Parliament that lifelong pensions are being given to athletes under the ‘Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons’ scheme.
He informed the Rajya Sabha that 627 sportspersons are currently receiving monthly pensions under the scheme. Indian sportspersons winning medals at international sporting or paralympic events are eligible for lifelong pension upon retirement, or after attaining the age of 30 years, whichever is later.
In a written reply to a question, Rijiju said that monthly pensions, ranging between ₹12,000 and ₹20,000, are being disbursed under the scheme to medal winners at events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, World Cups and World Championships.
He also said the government is coming to the aid of former sportspersons who are struggling.
