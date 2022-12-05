Leopard Rock, Wall Street and Eaton Square excel

December 05, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Mumbai:

Leopard Rock, Wall Street and Eaton Square pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 5) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Gazino (rb) 37. Shaped well.

800m: Wall Street (Yash Narredu) 50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Crowning Jewel (T. Atul) 1400/600m 36. Moved freely.

1000m: Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Excelled. Count Of Savoy (Yash Narredu 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. One You Go Black (C. Umesh) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Pressed. Galway Bay (Yash Narredu), Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/o Eaton Square (Yash Narredu), Giant Star (S.J.Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was superior. Hooves Of Thunder (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Fancy Nancy (Hamir), Caprifla (Shelar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/o Mi Arion (Mosin), Balenciaga (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Caprisca (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

Race track

600m: Luminosity (rb) 38. Moved freely. Mysticism (Kirtish) 41. easy.

800m: Reciprocity (rb) 49, 600/36. Moved freely.

1000m: Mighty Wings (Merchant), Perhaps (rb) 1-2, 800/48, 600/35. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Sensibility (V. Jodha), Kaitlan (R. Ajinkya) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. They moved level freely. Diamondintherough (S. Chinoy), Tureci (Mustakim Alam) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Former was two lengths better. Charming Star (Mustakim Alam), Bombay (S. Chinoy) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former finished two lengths ahead. Midas Touch (T. Atul), Alejandro (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. Both moved level freely. Sussing (rb), 2/y/o Surfrider/Circus Ring (rb) 1-5, 800/50, 600/35. Pair urged and ended level. Own Voice (V. Jodha), Intense Approach (R. Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Former was well in hand. 2/y/os Showman (S. Chinoy), Rising Power (Mustakim Alam) 1-6, 800/52, 600/37. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Amber Knight (H.M. Akshay), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-20, 1000/1-10, 800/50, 600/36. Both moved level freely. Scaramanga (Zervan) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well.

1400m: Alpha Gene (Shelar), Supreme Being (rb) 1-32, 1200/1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Former beat the latter by six lengths.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Arcana (Kirtish) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Good. Phanta (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Azrinaz (Neeraj), Versace (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/42. They jumped out well and finished level freely. 2/y/os Lively Mister (H.M. Akshay), Fiero/Bubbly Bellini (S.J. Sunil) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/os Blue God (H.M. Akshay), Giant King (Peter) and The Godfather (rb) 1-11, 600/41. First name was pick.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Dec. 4)

Race track

1200m: Joaquin (Zervan), Nelson River (R. Ajinkya), Sinner (V. Bunde), Queens Pride (K. Nazil), Executive Decision (Ranjane) and Wayin (Shahrukh) 1-13, 600/36. Dist, 1/2 and 8L. Joaquin won the race pillar to post comfortably while Wayin was slowly off and last.

Second mock race

1600m: Juliette (Bhawani), Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy), Daianne (R. Ajinkya), Michigan (Mustakim) 1-42, 600/35. 6L, 5L and 1/2. Juliette, who was racing last till the bend, easily covered the leeway in the straight and won the race by six lengths.