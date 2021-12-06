Leopard Rock, Wakeful, Star Romance and Wonderful impress

CHENNAI:

06 December 2021 18:26 IST

Leopard Rock, Wakeful, Star Romance and Wonderful impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 6).

Inner sand

600m: Excellent Star (Ramandeep) 38.5. Moved well. Pense'e (P. Vikram) 47. Easy. Storm Breaker (S. Kamble), Speed Air (Yash Narredu) 42. They are in fine trim. Queen Justitia (Koshi Kumar) 46.5.

Advertising

Advertising

800m: Ms Boss (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Avellino (P. Vikram) 1-3.5, 600/48.5. Succession (Yash Narredu) 57, 600/43. In fine condition. Remediesofspring (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Princess Beauty (Yash Narredu), Willows (S. Kamble) 57.5, 600/44. A fit pair, note the former. Flying Safe (Ramandeep) 58.5, 600/42. Pushed. Chanakya (rb), Samdaniya (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48.5. They were easy and level. Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 59, 600/45. Fit. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48.5. Easy. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-0, 600/44. In fine shape. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Epistoiary (Sai Vamsi) 1-1, 600/46. They moved together. Opus One (Yash Narredu), Carreno (Ramandeep) 59, 600/44.5. Former was handy, latter was pushed to keep up the pace. Kay Star (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Azeria (Sai Vamsi) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well. King T'Chala (Ramandeep) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Shaped well. Wakeful (rb) 1-6.5, 800/56, 600/45. In fine fettle. Chaitanya (rb), Still I Rise (rb) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Latter finished three in front. Anastasia (Yash Narredu), Alexander (S. Kamble) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished half a length in front. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu), William Wallace (S. Kamble) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39.5. Former, who was six lengths behind at the start, moved attractively and finished a length in front. Gallantry (S. Kamble), Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42.5. Latter responded well to the urgings and finished three lengths ahead. Yours Forever (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Lucky Twenty One (S. Kamble), Lucky Boy (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46. Former was handy while the latter was urged.

1200m: Wonderful (Yash Narredu), Lady Mimi (S. Kamble) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43. Former, who was five lengths behind at the start, stretched out well and finished half a length in front.