Lanning’s Capitals hope to cash in on ‘Kapp impact’

March 26, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

Marizanne Kapp has made a huge impact at the WPL. But, that was almost inevitable.

She was Player-of-the-Match in The Hundred finals in England, in 2021 and 2022; so also in the WBBL 2021-22 final. She thus played key roles in making Oval Invincibles and Perth Scorchers champions. Delhi Capitals must be hoping Kapp does her special thing once again.

The South African has to her credit 3,545 runs and 223 wickets in international white-ball cricket, has been one of the main reasons for Capitals’ direct entry to Sunday’s title-clash.

She has the WPL’s best bowling figures — her five for 15 was an exceptional spell against Gujarat Giants — and in her six innings, she went past 30 four times. She has done all that while going through emotional turmoil. Her South African teammate and life partner Dane van Niekerk — she was signed up by RCB — recently announced her retirement from international cricket.

“RCB has been so good to her and everyone would have loved to see her on the park, but just being here and finding her feet again was helpful for her,” said Kapp in an exclusive interview with The Hindu.

“We both made our international debut in 2009 and here we are. Even though she is only 29, she has been playing for 14 years. She hopefully will continue to play in these leagues.”

Kapp is enjoying her time at the WPL and is glad to be part of Capitals.

“I started a bit slow (with my bowling) and wasn’t too happy, but I got better. Now we are in the final, I can’t be happier. After coming from South Africa, I took a while to adjust to the wickets here. My spell against Gujarat was probably my best in T20 cricket.”

“Ours is such a well-balanced side and credit has to go to the people who have put together this team after a lot of research,” she said. “The major thing is that a lot of players are contributing.”