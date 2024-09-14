ADVERTISEMENT

Lancaster finishes on top of the podium

Published - September 14, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tiger’s Ruhaan Alva suffered a heartbreak due to a gearbox malfunction on the last lap while leading the race, and finished third in Race-1 of the third round of the Indian Racing League on Saturday. It allowed Chennai Turbo Riders’ Jon Lancaster to finish on the top of the podium ahead of Czech Republic’s Gabriela Jilkova (Goa Aces JA Racing).

In the Formula 4 Indian Championship, Jaden Pariat took his second victory of the season, ahead of South Africa’s Aqil Alibhai and Abhay Mohan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Race-2 that was red-flagged twice and reduced to five laps, Chetan Surinenitook the honours, holding off Bala Prasath and Viswas Vijayaraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the Rookie class, Bengaluru’s Dhruv Goswami finished ahead of Abhinav Reddy and Pune’s Neythan McPherson (Momentum Motorsport).

The results (provisional): IRL (Race-1, Driver A, 25min + 1 Lap): 1. Jon Lancaster (Chennai Turbo Riders) 27mins, 11.213secs; 2. Gabriela Jilkova (Goa Aces JA Racing) 27:12.428; 3. Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) 27:14.554.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formula 4 Indian (Race-1, 25min + 1 Lap): 1. Jaden Pariat (26:57.528); 2. Aqil Alibhai (27:02.059); 3. Abhay Mohan (27:20.546).

JK Tyre-FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship: Formula LGB 4 (Race-1, 8 laps): 1. Bala Prasath (Dark Don Racing)(17:58.987); 2. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) 17:59.833; 3. Chetan Surineni (Ahura Racing) 18:00.288.

Race-2 (5 laps): 1. Chetan Surineni (09:58.945); 2, Bala Prasath (09:58.967); 3. Viswas Vijayaraj (10:00.099).

The podium finishers: Aqil Alibhai, winner Jaden Pariat and Abhay Mohan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US