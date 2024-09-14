GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lancaster finishes on top of the podium

Published - September 14, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Chennai

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tiger’s Ruhaan Alva suffered a heartbreak due to a gearbox malfunction on the last lap while leading the race, and finished third in Race-1 of the third round of the Indian Racing League on Saturday. It allowed Chennai Turbo Riders’ Jon Lancaster to finish on the top of the podium ahead of Czech Republic’s Gabriela Jilkova (Goa Aces JA Racing).

In the Formula 4 Indian Championship, Jaden Pariat took his second victory of the season, ahead of South Africa’s Aqil Alibhai and Abhay Mohan.

In Race-2 that was red-flagged twice and reduced to five laps, Chetan Surinenitook the honours, holding off Bala Prasath and Viswas Vijayaraj.

In the Rookie class, Bengaluru’s Dhruv Goswami finished ahead of Abhinav Reddy and Pune’s Neythan McPherson (Momentum Motorsport).

The results (provisional): IRL (Race-1, Driver A, 25min + 1 Lap): 1. Jon Lancaster (Chennai Turbo Riders) 27mins, 11.213secs; 2. Gabriela Jilkova (Goa Aces JA Racing) 27:12.428; 3. Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) 27:14.554.

Formula 4 Indian (Race-1, 25min + 1 Lap): 1. Jaden Pariat (26:57.528); 2. Aqil Alibhai (27:02.059); 3. Abhay Mohan (27:20.546).

JK Tyre-FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship: Formula LGB 4 (Race-1, 8 laps): 1. Bala Prasath (Dark Don Racing)(17:58.987); 2. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) 17:59.833; 3. Chetan Surineni (Ahura Racing) 18:00.288.

Race-2 (5 laps): 1. Chetan Surineni (09:58.945); 2, Bala Prasath (09:58.967); 3. Viswas Vijayaraj (10:00.099).

The podium finishers: Aqil Alibhai, winner Jaden Pariat and Abhay Mohan.

