 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lakshya, Sindhu, Malvika enter second round of China Masters

Sindhu will next face Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min, while Malvika will meet eighth-seeded Supanida Katethong

Published - November 20, 2024 03:47 pm IST - Shenzhen (China)

PTI
Indian badminton players Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu.

Indian badminton players Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Star Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the second round with superlative wins in the women’s and men’s singles events at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

In-form Malvika Bansod, ranked 36th in the world, also registered an upset, defeating Denmark’s world No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16 to advance to the second round.

World No. 19 Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-19 in 50 minutes, notching up her 20th win in 21 meetings with the Thai shuttler.

The 29-year-old from Hyderabad will next face Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min, while Malvika will meet eighth-seeded Supanida Katethong.

Lakshya, meanwhile, avenged his Olympic bronze medal loss with a 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 win over seventh seed Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in 57 minutes. Lakshya will next face either Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke or Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

The victory was a balm for Lakshya, who had lost to Lee in the Paris Olympics bronze medal match from an advantageous position.

In their first meeting since that defeat, Lakshya played with vengeance, surging to an 11-4 lead in the opening game before sealing it.

Lee bounced back in the second game, racing to a 7-1 lead before extending it to 17-8 to level the contest.

In the decider, Lakshya took a 5-1 lead, but Lee fought back to level at 5-5. However, Lakshya held firm, taking an 11-8 lead at the break with a precise smash. He then moved to 14-10 with two diagonal shots before reaching 18-11 with a cross-court smash.

The Indian held his nerves and wrapped up the match after Lee hit wide.

Sindhu vs Busanan

Both shuttlers started off the match on an even keel with Busanan taking a 14-10 lead thanks to two unforced errors by the Indian.

However, Sindhu went on a roll, winning the next nine points to take a 19-14 lead before closing the first game in her favour.

But the loss in the first game didn't deter Busanan as she started the second game strongly. Although Sindhu trailed for most part of the second game, she continued to chip away at the points deficit with her aggressive play to take the lead for the first time in the game at 18-17.

The star Indian shuttler then sealed the match.

Published - November 20, 2024 03:47 pm IST

Related Topics

badminton / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.