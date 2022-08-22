Lagarde for Nizam’s Gold Cup

The five-year-old horse Lagarde, who is well within himself, should not find it difficult to win the Nizam’s Gold Cup, the feature event of Monday’s (Aug. 21) races.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. SILVER PHANTOM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.30 p.m.: 1. China Town (8) Gaurav Singh 56, 2. Fast Track (3) Kiran Naidu 56, 3. Hugh Capet (2) D.S. Deora 56, 4. Ivanhoe (11) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 5. Protocol (6) Abhay Singh 56, 6. Wind Sprite (7) Kuldeep Singh 56, 7. Chica Bonita (9) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 8. Crimson Rose (10) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. God Is Kind (4) B. Nikhil 54.5, 10. Role Model (1) Nakhat Singh 54.5 and 11. The Thunder (5) Uday Kiran 54.5.

1. CRIMSON ROSE, 2. HUGH CAPET, 3. IVANHOE.

2. HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.05: 1. Different (6) Khurshad Alam 61, 2. Sporting Smile (4) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Take A Gamble (5) D.S. Deora 59.5, 4. Blue Brigade (2) Mohit Singh 58.5, 5. Dharasana (3) G. Naresh 56.5, 6. Happy Go Lucky (7) Akshay Kumar 56, 7. Above The Law (1) Md. Ismail 54.5, 8. Cabello (10) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 9. Aarya (9) P. Vikram 51.5 and 10. Precious Gift (8) Santosh Raj 50.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. ABOVE THE LAW, 2. HAPPY GO LUCKY, 3. DIFFERENT.

3. NIZAM’S GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) (2,000m), 4-y-o & upward — 2.40: 1. Lagarde (3) Trevor 60, 2. Sea Lion (1) Akshay Kumar 55 and 3. Towering Presence (2) Abhay Singh 52.

1. LAGARDE.

4. SILVER PHANTOM PLATE (Div II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.15: 1. Desert Sultan (10) Gaurav Singh 56, 2. Juramento (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Long John (3) Uday Kiran 56, 4. Milton Keynes (9) B. Nikhil 56, 5. Star Medal (11) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Bifrost (7) D.S. Deora 54.5, 7. Clefairy (2) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 8. Dyanoosh (8) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 9. N R I Fantasy (5) Antony Raj 54.5, 10. Virangna (4) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 11. Yaletown (1) Surya Prakash 54.5.

1. CLEFAIRY, 2. JURAMENTO, 3. YALETOWN.

5. KHAMMAM PLATE (1,100m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.50: 1. Cosmic Run (3) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Full Volume (5) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 3. Angel Tesoro (10) Gaurav Singh 59, 4. General Atlantic (8) B. Nikhil 58.5, 5. Hard To Toss (7) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 6. City Of Bliss (6) Mukesh Kumar 58, 7. Rhythm Selection (9) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 8. Ambitious Star (2) R.S. Jodha 57, 9. Gusty Note (1) A.A. Vikrant 56.5 and 10. Rising Queen (4) Md. Ismail 56.5.

1. CITY OF BLISS, 2. FULL VOLUME, 3. HARD TO TOSS.

6. CHARMINAR CUP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 4.25: 1. Carlisle (7) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Hot Seat (10) Md. Ismail 58, 3. Kancha (1) Abhay Singh 58, 4. Paladino (4) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 5. Royal Pal (5) Gaurav Singh 56, 6. Coming Home (2) D.S. Deora 53.5, 7. Muaser (9) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 8. Briar Ridge (6) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 9. Kachnar (8) Rafique Sk.52 and 10. My Master (3) Nakhat Singh 51.5.

1. BRIAR RIDGE, 2. COMING HOME, 3. KANCHA.

7. HILL FORT PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 5.00: 1. Hip Hop (1) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Neffereti (4) P. Vikram 60, 3. Star Cruise (10) Kuldeep Singh 60, 4. Smolensk (8) A.A. Vikrant 59.5, 5. Ashwa Pushkin (6) Antony Raj 59, 6. Horse O’ War (3) G. Naresh 59, 7. Charmer (7) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 8. N R I Ruby (11) Santosh Raj 58, 9. Viggen (2) Mukesh Kumar 56, 10. Good Tidings (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 11. That’s My Way (5) Afroz Khan 54.

1. STAR CRUISE, 2. GOOD TIDINGS, 3. HIP HOP.

Day’s best: CLEFAIRY.

Jackpot: 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini-jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7.