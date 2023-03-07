ADVERTISEMENT

Kush Maini impresses on Formula 2 debut

March 07, 2023 02:37 am | Updated March 06, 2023 10:35 pm IST - Sakhir (Bahrain)

PTI

Indian racer Kush Maini | File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indian racer Kush Maini produced an impressive drive on his Formula 2 debut to finish fourth in the feature race here.

After setting the sixth fastest time in qualifying, Maini finished seventh in the sprint race on Saturday before finishing fourth in the feature race on Sunday.

The Indian collected 14 points from the weekend.

It was a forgettable outing for Jehan Daruvala, who is into his fourth season.

He did well to finish sixth in the sprint race before struggling to 17th in the feature race.

“It was a nerve-wrecking session. I knew from testing and since I've driven this car that it suits my driving style, and I know that the Campos cars are really good. I knew that if we put everything together, we could be in the mix and that's what made it more stressful,” said Maini.

Maini stands fourth in drivers’ championship after round 1. The next race will be held in Saudi Arabia from March 17-19 as a support event to Formula 1.

