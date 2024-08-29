GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kush Maini completes second Formula 1 test at Imola

Kush Maini was a part of a two-day testing event for the Alpine team alongside Jack Doohan, who recently secured a promotion to Formula 1.

Published - August 29, 2024 10:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kush Maini. File

Kush Maini. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Kush Maini, India's sole representative in the Formula 2 series, has completed his second Formula 1 test at Italy's Imola circuit as a member of Alpine's junior driver program.

Maini had driven Alpine's 2022 car for the first time at the Red Bull Ring in June. The two-day test at Imola, a track renowned for its challenging layout and rich motorsport history, saw Maini behind the wheel of the Alpine A522, the 2022 season race car.

Maini was a part of a two-day testing event for the Alpine team alongside Jack Doohan, who recently secured a promotion to Formula 1.

This latest test comes at a crucial time, as the team's reserve driver spot opened up earlier last week, presenting a significant opportunity for Maini.

MOTORSPORTS | Young Indian racers excited for Formula 4 Indian championship

After 99 laps and close to 500 Km of high speed and adrenaline, the 23-year-old shared his thoughts.

"Can't thank Alpine enough for this opportunity. Very strong day, both qualification and race pace looked very good. Can't wait for the next one."

Representing Invicta in Formula 2, Maini will return to action at Monza over the weekend. In his second season in the F1 feeder series, Maini is ninth in the standings with 74 points.

He bagged his first ever Formula 2 win by topping the sprint race at the Hungarian GP.

Related Topics

sport / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.