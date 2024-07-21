ADVERTISEMENT

Kubric, Doctor Dolly, and Golden Thunder catch the eye

Published - July 21, 2024 06:21 pm IST - PUNE:

Kubric, Doctor Dolly, and Golden Thunder caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 21) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Falsetto (app) 39. Easy.

800m: Miss American Pie (Parmar) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Fiery Red (S. Kamble) 50, 600/37. Slightly urged. Siege Courageous (Vivek G) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. In Thy Light (Akshay Kumar) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Chopin (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. Star Prosperity (Peter), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Art Collector (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Good work. Swarovski (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Galloping Ahead (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Urged. Equilateral (app), Baleno (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. They were pushed and the former finished one length ahead. Seeking Alpha (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Good. Vincero (Chouhan) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Ariyana Star (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Uzi (P. Vinod) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Storm (app) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Juliette (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Easy. Balthazaar (app) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Paladin (Atul) 54, 600/40. Pushed. Kubric (P. Vinod) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Julius (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Arkadian (Vivek G), Alacrity (Kirtish) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Doctor Dolly (Sandesh) 1-5, 800.51, 600/39. Impressed. Hall Of Grace (Nirmal) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Urged. Thalassa (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Fontana (Vivek G) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Bashir (Bhawani), The General (Atul) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior. Ricochet (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved comfortably. Freedom (Hamir) 1-9, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Disciplined (Neeraj), Vincent Van Gogh (Santosh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and they finished level freely. Golden Thunder (Antony Raj), Aries (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former, who is in good shape finished two lengths ahead. Villanelle (C. Umesh), Psychic Star (Vivek G) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Evaldo (Akshay Kumar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Zuccaro (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Fiorentini (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Attaturk (Kirtish), Marcus (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39. They were urged and finished level.

