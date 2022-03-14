Sport

KSCA to refund tickets

The Karnataka State Cricket Association announced on Monday that spectators who had bought tickets for the fourth and fifth days of the India-Sri Lanka Test match can claim refunds on March 19 and 20.

Refunds will be initiated on the production of original physical tickets at Gate No. 2 (for tickets worth ₹100), Gate No. 19 (₹500) and Gate No. 18 (₹750 and above).

KSCA also informed through a press release that the three days of the pink-ball Test had an in-stadium audience of 20525, 23385 and 13000 respectively.


