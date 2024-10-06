Kriish Tyagi wins a double crown

Kriish Tyagi won a double crown in the ITF junior tennis tournament in Fergana, Uzbekistan.

The 89th ranked Kriish beat Zangar Nurlanuly of Kazakhstan 7-6(2), 6-3 in the singles final.

The top seeded Kriish did have an easy victory in the semifinals, but had to negotiate three-setters in the earlier two rounds.

The 17-year-old Kriish won the doubles title in partnership with Dmitry Bessonov, as the duo beat Artem Bogomolov and Ivan Gretskiy 10-4 in the super tie-break of the final.

Kriish is the best ranked Indian junior in the world ranking, as the newly crowned national men’s champion Rethin Pranav has slipped to 104 in the ITF junior list.

The results:

Singles (final): Kriish Tyagi bt Zangar Nurlanuly (Kaz) 7-6(2), 6-3; Semifinals: Kriish bt Ruslan Kastsijkevich (Blr) 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles (final): Dmitry Bessonov & Kriish Tyagi bt Artem Bogomolov & Ivan Gretskiy 3-6, 6-3, [10-4].