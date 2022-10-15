Kozhikode to meet Alappuzha in kids girls final

Sports Bureau
October 15, 2022 03:37 IST

Malappuram’s Abhijith (left) tries to find a way past Idukki’s Nevin Vinod in a boys league match of the Kerala State sub-junior basketball championship at Alappuzha on Friday. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ALAPPUZHA: Kozhikode will meet host Alappuzha in the girls final of the first Kerala State kids basketball championship at the Jyothi Nikethan indoor stadium, Punnapuara.

In the semifinals on Friday, Akshara topscored with 26 points as Kozhikode defeated Thiruvananthapuram 50-11 while Alappuzha beat Kottayam 35-7.

Meanwhile in the State sub-junior championship, at the same venue, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Kottayam were among the teams that entered the quarterfinals in the boys and girls sections after the league stage.

The results Kids: Girls semifinals: Kozhikode 50 (Akshara 26, Theertha 10) bt Thiruvananthapuram 11;

Alappuzha 35 (Maneesha 14) bt Kottayam 7.

Sub-juniors (league):

Boys: Kollam 24 (Brisha 15) bt Thrissur 19; Kottayam 21 bt Thiruvananthapuram 19; Palakkad 50 bt Kasargod 9; Kollam 35 bt Thrissur-32; Pathanamthitta 51 (Kevin Paul 29) bt Kannur 11; Malappuram 56 (Adone Bineesh 22, Abhinand 20) bt Idukki 29; Kozhikode 45 bt Palakkad 5; Kottayam 50 bt Kasargod 13; Palakkad 44 (Ayush 17, Sreehari 13) bt Thiruvananthapuram 30; Ernakulam 48 (Aswini 12) bt Idukki 32.

Girls: Thiruvananthapuram 31 bt Malapuram 14; Kottayam 29 bt Malapuram 8; Ernakulam 69 (Anjali 18, Ann Shika 15) bt Kasargod 1; Kannur 13 bt Idukki 8.

eom

